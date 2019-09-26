WFP Honduras Country Brief, August 2019

In Numbers

861 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 387 k cash-based transfers made

USD 174.6 m total requirements

216, 913 people assisted

Operational Updates

• WFP Honduras received the HQ Film Team Mission for the Worldwide Master Card Resource Mobilization Campaign, which supports WFP School Feeding Programme. Honduras was the Latin American country selected based on the success of the National School Feeding Programme. The team made videos, photographs and interviews with beneficiaries, teachers and parents in the Municipalities of Marcala and Cabañas, Province of La Paz.

• Associated Press (AP) interviewed WFP Deputy Director Etienne Labande and went to the field to better understand the drought situation. Smallholder producers who have lost significant part or all their crops and suffered an impact on their livelihoods were interviewed.

The beneficiaries praised the support received from the WFP Resilience Project, showing concrete results in reforestation activities, water harvests, poultry rearing and community and family orchards that have improved and sustained their households and community in the south of the Province of Francisco Morazán.

• WFP and the Government’s Permanent Commission for Contingencies (COPECO) signed a new agreement to strengthen the capacities of the Municipal Emergency Committees (CODEM's), including management capabilities, empowerment of women and gender equality in emergencies, with emphasis on 80 municipalities threaten by droughts and floods.

• WFP CO developed and started broadcasting a Radio Soap Opera Pilot called “La Siembra y La Vida” on local radios to contribute to the process of generating knowledge and to raise awareness at households and community level; topics relate to nutrition, health and safety with a gender-lense in social protection systems.