WFP Honduras Country Brief, August 2018

In Numbers

3,459 mt of food assistance distributed

N/A cash based transfers made

USD 115.66 m total requirements

661,500 people assisted in August 2018

Operational Updates

• As part of the celebration of National School Feeding Day, the first lady of Honduras, Ana de Hernández, received the five winners of the National Drawing Contest "Zero Hunger: Why is school feeding important? ". The drawing contest was carried out in public schools part of the National School Feeding Program. The programme is jointly implemented by the Secretary of Development and Social Inclusion, Secretary of Education and WFP in more than 22,000 educational centers, reaching up to 1.3 million school-age children with an annual investment of 800 million Lempiras.

• WFP and the Faculty of Social Sciences of the National Autonomous University of Honduras, in coordination with the Secretary of Development and Social Inclusion, developed a “Gender and Social Protection” course oriented at discussing the problems women face in different areas of their social, cultural and political life. The course will strengthen capacity of staff in strategic positions of different national social development programs and WFP. The participants learn about tools and techniques to analyze the relations of patriarchal power, the relationships of subordination, discrimination and oppression of women and girls in the Honduran context.

• WFP organized a Community-Based Targeting (CBT) workshop. The objective was to build capacity in refining community targeting, to familiarize with an effective process to select food-insecure households with the participation of genderbalanced community committees. More than 30 government, UN agencies and NGOs staff participated in the training.

• WFP, the Zamorano University and the National Institute of Forestry Sciences, trained 33 community leaders from Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Honduras on agricultural, forestry, and environmental issues. The objective is to develop skills and capacities to understand and manage technical and practical aspects of risk management and adaptation to climate change, with a focus on gender, food security and nutrition.