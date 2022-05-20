WFP Honduras Country Brief, April 2022

In Numbers

USD 289 K cash-based transfers*

USD 17.6 million six-months (May 2022 – October 2022) net funding requirements, representing 38% of total

40,630 people assisted* in April 2022

*Preliminary figures

Operational Updates

WFP signed a Letter of Understanding with the National Institute of Statistics to work on data analysis and future studies on food and nutrition security to support decision-making on public policies, programs and interventions. This is an important achievement since Honduras lacks data to identify areas with higher nutrition needs. For the same reason, a study on women of childbearing age and children under five years of age is foreseen to be conducted.

WFP and the Zamorano University continue to work on institutional arrangements to implement a course to strengthen the capacities of technicians, community and school leaders in climate change, integrated water resource management and integrated risk management, and food security.

Under the Vulnerable Groups Programme, WFP trained health personnel (48 women and 24 men) through food preparation workshops to strengthen the skills of health promoters in the preparation of Super Cereal and Super Cereal Plus and the nutritional content of the fortified complementary cereal. Additionally, WFP trained 18 women and community leaders in the department of Lempira.