Water Mission Mobilizing to Provide Safe Water to 7,000 People After Landslide in San Juan, Honduras

Heavy Rains and a Resulting Landslide Permanently Damaged and Disabled the Municipal Water Source

N. Charleston, S.C. — Oct. 1, 2020 – Water Mission, a nonprofit Christian engineering organization, is mobilizing a disaster response effort to provide safe water to San Juan, Honduras, in response to heavy rains that have resulted in flooding and a landslide. Extensive damage has occurred to local infrastructures such as roads, buildings, and the municipal water system. The current situation is urgent as there is no safe water accessible to approximately 7,000 people who live in five communities affected by the landslide.

“Securing safe water access for the region is critical in order to avoid the spread of water-borne illness,” said Water Mission Honduras Country Director Hector Chacon. “Water Mission staff is focused on securing both immediate and long-term access to safe water so the surrounding communities can begin rebuilding.”

Water Mission regularly works in the region and has a permanent office in San Juan, Honduras. Water Mission staff is diligently assessing the situation and coordinating a response with local government authorities and partners to provide safe water as quickly as possible. The initial response includes helping with water analysis, setting up emergency water treatment, and identifying a new permanent water source for the municipality of San Juan. With more than 19 years of disaster response experience, Water Mission has an extensive background in successfully responding to the needs of local communities with both immediate and long-term sustainable safe water and sanitation solutions.

Click here to learn more about our emergency response in Western Honduras.

About Water Mission

Water Mission is a nonprofit Christian engineering organization that designs, builds, and implements safe water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) solutions for people in developing countries and disaster areas. Since 2001, Water Mission has used innovative technology and engineering expertise to provide access to safe water for more than five million people in 56 countries. Water Mission has 350 staff members working around the world in permanent country programs located in Africa, Asia, North, South and Central America, and the Caribbean. Notably, Charity Navigator has awarded Water Mission its top four-star rating 13 years in a row, a distinction shared by less than one percent of the charities rated by the organization. To learn more, visit watermission.org.