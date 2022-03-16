WASH Severity Classification (WSC): Overview - WSC Light Honduras, February 2022

Summary

Based on available data, most of it collected before December 2019, seven departments of the country are in need of humanitarian assistance (severity Phase 3 or above). Major critical events during 2020 and 2021, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and hurricanes Eta & Iota, only worsened the water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) situation in the country. Out of the 20 analysed districts (18 departments and 2 metropolitan areas), 13 were classified in Phase 2 (Stressed) and 7 in Phase 3 (Crisis), mostly due to issues with drinking water and sanitation, as well as to a high prevalence of diarrhoeal diseases. The situation appears to be most severe in departments of Gracias a Dios, Olancho, Lempira, Valle, Copan, San Pedro Sula and Islas de La Bahia.

Methodology

The WSC is a new interagency global initiative led by the Global WASH Cluster, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and REACH Initiative. Developed at the global level through a participatory process, the WSC project aims to build a standardized approach to classifying the severity of WASH needs and vulnerabilities across contexts.

The findings presented in this report are the product of a WSC Light exercise conducted in November and December 2021. Unlike standard WSC implementations, the Light approach does not have a joint analysis workshop. Instead, with the support of key WASH partners in-country, a global team of WSC analysts identified, reviewed, and processed data sources pertaining to different areas of the WSC Analytical Framework.

While WSC typically includes only data from the six months prior to the start of the analysis, the most recently available household dataset in Honduras is dated from 2019. Even though baseline data is from the end of 2019 – and this accounts as a major limitation to be taken into consideration in the interpretation of this report’s findings – relevant shocks and events during 2020 and 2021 were taken into account to assess their impact on main outcomes. Analysed data was collated from a range of sources, including government databases, UN agencies and NGO assessments. The full list of data sources used is provided at the end of the document (Annex 3).

In accordance with the WSC Analysis Protocols, analysts iteratively analysed this information, producing severity classification for the 20 districts (18 departments and 2 metropolitan areas) and identifying the key factors driving the situation. The findings were then reviewed and validated by WASH experts in country