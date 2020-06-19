Visit to Honduras: Report of the Working Group on the issue of human rights and transnational corporations and other business enterprises (A/HRC/44/43/Add.2)

Human Rights Council Forty-fourth session 15 June–3 July 2020 Agenda item 3 Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development

Summary

The Working Group on the issue of human rights and transnational corporations and other business enterprises conducted a visit to Honduras from 19 to 28 August 2019.

The Working Group welcomed the commitment of the Government of Honduras to implement the Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights as a critical element for the protection of human rights and sustainable development that benefits all, and was encouraged by efforts in this regard. It expressed its concern, however, at the degree of implementation and the effectiveness of measures taken to address the root causes of social conflicts. It urged the Government to take urgent steps and to enact legislative and institutional reforms that would help to create an enabling environment for responsible business conduct.

The Working Group observed the absence of a robust regulatory and institutional framework to protect against business-related human rights abuses and to provide access to effective remedy, in a context in which development projects and investments appear to have outpaced the protection of people and the environment. It observed that the lack of accountability for harm caused by businesses is often compounded by attacks, harassment and intimidation against those who speak out against abuses and demand accountability for victims, which in turn have fuelled social conflicts and lack of trust in State institutions, with long-lasting negative repercussions on local communities, businesses and investors.

A root cause of most social conflicts is the systematic lack of transparency and meaningful participation of affected communities in decisions regarding development projects and the exploitation of natural resources, and in the energy and agribusiness sectors.