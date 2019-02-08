Visit to Honduras - Report of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders (A/HRC/40/60/Add.2)

Human Rights Council

Fortieth session

25 February–22 March 2019

Agenda item 3

Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development

Summary

The Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, Mr. Michel Forst, visited Honduras from 29 April to 12 May 2018. The main objective of his visit was to assess the situation of human rights defenders in the country and to determine how it may have changed since his predecessor, Ms. Margaret Sekaggya, visited the country in 2012. That assessment was conducted in the light of the obligations and commitments assumed by the State under international human rights law, including the Declaration on Human Rights Defenders.

He analyses the legal and institutional framework for the protection of human rights defenders and the environment in which they are working. He finds that human rights defenders in Honduras are operating in a civic space that is under siege and subject to serious violations and restrictions of civil and political rights. He also finds that rights defenders are attacked with total impunity and are criminalized, delegitimized and disparaged because of the work they do in promoting and defending human rights.

The Special Rapporteur recognizes the existence of specific groups of human rights defenders who are at risk, including persons who are defending civil and political rights, the human rights of lesbian, gay, transgender, bisexual and intersex persons and indigenous peoples, the land and environment, the human rights of journalists, students and legal professionals, and migrants.

He concludes that, despite the efforts being made and, in particular, the establishment of a national protection mechanism, the vast majority of human rights defenders in Honduras are unable to work in a safe, supportive environment. In closing, the Special Rapporteur makes a series of recommendations designed to assist the Government and other relevant actors in their efforts to create a safe, supportive environment in which human rights defenders can promote and protect human rights safely and effectively.

I. Introduction

1. The Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders conducted an official visit to Honduras from 30 April to 12 May 2018 at the invitation of the Government. The main objective of his visit was to assess the situation of human rights defenders in the country and to evaluate how it may have changed since the visit of his predecessor, Ms. Margaret Sekaggya, in 2012. That assessment was conducted in the light of the State’s obligations and commitments under international human rights law and under the Declaration on the Right and Responsibility of Individuals, Groups and Organs of Society to Promote and Protect Universally Recognized Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms (Declaration on Human Rights Defenders).

2. The Special Rapporteur visited the capital, Tegucigalpa, and various locations in the departments of La Paz, Atlántida, Intibucá, Santa Bárbara, San Pedro Sula, Yoro, Colón and Choluteca. During his visit, the Special Rapporteur met with the President of the Republic and high-level officials from the Ministry of Human Rights, the Ministry of Security, the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Public Prosecution Service, the Office of the Counsel General of the Republic and the Supreme Court. He also met with commissioners from the Public Information Institute and officials representing the Government, the Public Prosecution Service and the National Police Force at the departmental and municipal levels. In addition, the Special Rapporteur held talks with the Office of the National Commissioner for Human Rights (CONADEH) and the National System for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders, Journalists, Media Professionals and Justice Officials.

3. The Special Rapporteur met with more than 400 human rights defenders – 40 per cent of them women – drawn from various sectors of civil society who are working in a number of fields; they included lawyers, journalists and representatives of non-governmental organizations and indigenous communities.

4. During his visit, the Special Rapporteur participated in a public event organized by the Centre for Justice and International Law and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on comprehensive action to protect rights defenders in Honduras and issued a joint statement with the National Council for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders, Journalists, Media Professionals and Justice Officials.

5. The Special Rapporteur wishes to express his gratitude to the Government for its invitation and for its cooperation before and during his visit. He extends his thanks to the State, departmental and municipal authorities who met with him and to the OHCHR office in Honduras for its invaluable support in connection with his visit. He is also grateful to all those who met with him and shared their experiences and insights.

II. The legal and institutional framework for the protection of human rights defenders

6. The Constitution of 1982 states that Honduras is a free, democratic and independent republic and guarantees the fundamental rights and freedoms that ensure the existence of ample civic space, the participation of citizens in public and political life and the involvement of civil society in the promotion and defence of human rights. The constitutional framework is reinforced by the international and regional treaties ratified by Honduras, which form part of the domestic legal order immediately upon entering into force and take precedence if they conflict with domestic law. Honduras has ratified nine key international human rights treaties, the core regional human rights treaties and International Labour Organization (ILO) Indigenous and Tribal Peoples Convention, 1989 (No. 169) and voted in favour of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

7. In recent years, Honduras has made significant efforts to improve its legal, public policy and institutional framework with a view to facilitating a safe and supportive environment for the defence and promotion of human rights.

8. In 2013, Honduras adopted the first Public Policy and National Action Plan on Human Rights (2013–2022), which includes a chapter on rights defenders. Two years later, Congress passed the Act on the Protection of Human Rights Defenders, Journalists, Media Professionals and Justice Officials, which established a national protection mechanism. The adoption of the associated regulations in 2016 was a significant step forward in the Act’s implementation. The passage of the Act and the establishment of the mechanism are both milestones in the effort to protect human rights defenders in Honduras and reflect one of the key recommendations made by the previous Special Rapporteur. Despite these significant steps, however, the Government has not adopted a comprehensive public policy or an adequate budget for the protection of human rights defenders.

9. Access to justice and accountability remain major challenges, particularly in relation to cases in which human rights defenders have been threatened, attacked or killed. In recent years, Honduras has established a competitive selection process for the appointment of 191 judges, created new courts in rural areas and developed a plan to reduce delays in court proceedings. Since 2012, and with support from the Government of the United States of America, the number of prosecutors and the budget of the Attorney General’s Office have doubled. Furthermore, 11 special prosecutor’s offices have been created, including the Office of the Special Prosecutor for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders, Journalists, Media Professionals and Justice Officials, which was established in March 2018. Despite these efforts, impunity remains widespread. To date, the budget of US$ 830,000 pledged for the new Attorney General’s Office has not been made available, and the adoption of a special protocol for the investigation of offences against rights defenders remains pending. The Special Rapporteur regrets the irregularities observed in the selection process for the post of Attorney General.

10. Following an investigation and a drive to clean up the country’s law enforcement agencies, 4,925 police officers have been dismissed for alleged misconduct or as part of an administrative reorganization process. The progress made in this regard is diminished, however, by the involvement of the armed forces in carrying out police functions and maintaining public order since 2011. There is no indication that this “temporary” measure will be lifted in the near future; on the contrary, it appears set to continue.

11. The opening of the OHCHR office in Honduras in 2015 was an important step in supporting human rights and protecting rights defenders. Also noteworthy is the implementation of the Honduran Recommendations Monitoring System (SIMOREH), which compiles the recommendations made to the Government by the various international and regional human rights mechanisms.

12. The Ministry of Human Rights, which was elevated to ministerial level in January 2018, has recently requested support from OHCHR in drafting a national plan on business and human rights. Although this is a positive development, since it involves the participation of society and indigenous and campesino groups, it is being seriously undermined by other government initiatives. On 17 August 2018, the Government renewed a ministerial agreement that, if approved by the Public Information Institute, would ensure that the content of environmental permits granted to companies and extractive industries would remain classified for five years. Information on the type and location of approved concessions or projects would not be available to the public, leaving those affected by them legally defenceless and hindering the work of journalists and advocates.

13. The potentially adverse effects of this agreement would be exacerbated by the absence of an adequate legal framework for upholding the right of indigenous peoples to free, prior and informed consent. The Special Rapporteur is concerned at the prospect of the passage of the new draft framework legislation on free, prior and informed consultation with indigenous and Afro-Honduran peoples presented in May 2018. According to the information received, there was an insufficient degree of consultation with indigenous peoples on the legislation, which suffers from even greater shortcomings, both in methodology and in substance, than the previous draft and conflicts with the international legal framework in force, in particular ILO Convention No. 169 and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.