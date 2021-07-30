USAID support of the root causes strategy and collaborative migration management strategy

Statement by Administrator Samantha Power

For Immediate Release

Thursday, July 29, 2021

Office of Press Relations

press@usaid.gov

Today, as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s comprehensive, whole-of-government approach to ensure orderly, safe, and humane migration, the White House released the Root Causes Strategy and the Collaborative Migration Management Strategy. USAID will play an integral role in the implementation of both strategies as we strengthen our efforts to address the economic, governance, and security challenges that drive so many from Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador to attempt the dangerous journey north.

In June, I traveled to the region to hear directly from the people impacted by the cycles of poverty, violence, climate shocks, and corruption, and to assess how U.S. assistance can better support people in their communities. What I saw was a reflection of global trends––a still-raging pandemic; families impacted by more frequent and intense weather events - many in need of urgent humanitarian assistance; and everyday citizens who are angered by poor governance and corruption that limits opportunity. Central Americans do not wish to leave their families, communities, and homelands, but many see no alternative.

Under the Root Causes Strategy, USAID will offer concrete opportunities to help people flourish in their home countries. Together with other U.S. government agencies and our partners in Central America, we will work to promote economic growth, improve democratic governance, defend human rights, reduce the threat of violence, and combat gender-based violence. Under the Collaborative Migration Management Strategy, USAID will strengthen cooperation with regional partners to expand safe and legal pathways to the United States. This includes USAID capacity-building support for national ministries that help connect their citizens to seasonal worker programs in the United States while safeguarding worker rights.

In partnership with the people of the region, we will leverage rigorous analysis of data, lessons learned from past programming, and local and worldwide expertise to shape engagement that brings hope and opportunity to those who need it. We will do this through coordinated programs, targeted to those most in need, and implemented in collaboration with private sector and civil society partners, including faith-based and non-governmental organizations. USAID is uniquely positioned to target those most in need.

Our message to the people of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras is this: the United States stands with you and is committed to helping you build secure and prosperous lives at home.