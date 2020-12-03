USAID sends shelter supplies to help Hondurans affected by hurricanes Iota and Eta

Wednesday, December 2, 2020

The Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA) within the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is sending 280 rolls of heavy-duty plastic sheeting from USAID's warehouse in Miami to provide emergency shelter to thousands of people in the Republic of Honduras affected by Hurricanes Iota and Eta.

Now that floodwaters have started to recede, USAID and Global Communities will use this durable sheeting to repair damaged homes and buildings. USAID is also mobilizing relief supplies previously staged in Honduras to respond quickly to disasters. This includes nearly 950 containers to help people have safe drinking water and 61 rolls of plastic sheeting to address shelter needs. In total, the 341 rolls of sheeting will provide emergency shelter to more than 17,000 people.

These relief supplies are part of USAID's broader contribution to assist Central Americans after the hurricanes. In total, USAID has allocated nearly $9 million for people in Honduras out of more than $18 million in total humanitarian aid in Honduras; and the Republics of Guatemala, Nicaragua, and Colombia. This assistance is funding emergency shelter, food, hygiene supplies, critical relief items, and protection for the most vulnerable people. In addition, USAID deployed a Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART), which has been on the ground since November 17, 2020, to lead the U.S. Government's response to the storms.

It is a core American value to help those in need, and as the world's humanitarian leader, the United States remains committed to providing life-saving assistance to people affected by hurricanes Iota and Eta.

For the latest updates on the U.S. Government's response to the recent hurricanes in Central America, please visit USAID's hurricane assistance webpage.

