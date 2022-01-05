Urban case study: Safer, Resilient and Prosperous - Valle de Sula, Honduras

WHAT WAS ACHIEVED

Focused global contribution and policy change at all levels through interventions and outcomes influencing policy and government plans, the initiative contributed to SDGs 1: No Poverty, 3: Good Health and Well-Being, 4: Clean Water and Sanitation, 8: Decent work and economic growth, 10: Reduced Inequalities, 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions, and 17: Partnership for the Goals.

Urban Governance through enhanced urban residents’ empowerment, capacity building and participation in various platforms and with stakeholders to collaborate and implement initiatives aimed at improving the well-being of children; improved social cohesion in the most vulnerable neighbourhoods (prioritised by their violence indicators and their poverty conditions); and local actors developing actions to improve the protection of children through social cohesion.

Creation of safe, resilient and prosperous environments through the creation of peace clubs, alternative education programmes for youth and emergency exit roads for disaster prevention among others, leading to children, youth and their families building resilience in order to achieve their life goals; young people and their families developing behaviours to adapt to and overcome adverse economic situations; and families enjoying favourable development conditions through the investment of key actors in Valle de Sula.