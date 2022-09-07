UNICEF Mexico and Central America Mid-Year Humanitarian Situation Report, 30 June 2022

Highlights

The flow of migrants and children on the move continues to increase in Central America and Mexico. The movement has become multi-directional: migrants and children on the move not only move toward the north (the US and Mexico), but move between neighbouring countries, many are returnees (voluntarily or forcefully), and increased number of people become Internally Displaced Persons (IDP).

Mexico and Central America face multiple and complex humanitarian situations affecting 4.8 million children due to violence, climate shocks, food insecurity, and increasing inequity; all compounded by the health and socioeconomic impacts of COVID-19 and fuelling cross-border migration and internal displacement.

By the end of 2022, UNICEF seeks to reach nearly 1.1 million children and their families, including children on the move and host communities, and those in other vulnerable communities affected by the impacts of COVID-19, natural hazards, and other crises.

By June 2022, UNICEF’s appeal was 73 per cent underfunded. Urgent support is needed to maintain and further scale-up response actions in the field. Without adequate funding, UNICEF will not be able to achieve its targets to reach the most vulnerable children and their families, and other extremely vulnerable children and families facing the effects of diminished livelihoods and limited access to services due to COVID-19

Situation in Numbers

4.8 million children in need of assistance (UNICEF HAC 2022)

1.1 million children to be reached (UNICEF HAC 2022)

12.2 million people in need of assistance (UNICEF HAC 2022)

2.3 million people to be reached (UNICEF HAC 2022)

127.7 million Funding requirements

Regional Funding Overview & Partnerships

As of June 2022, US$34.1 million was available to UNICEF: US$3.7 million carried over from 2021 and US$30.4 million received in 2022. Critical funding received to kick-start the response in 2022 include a flexible contribution from the US Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (BPRM), Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and the European Commission, to address the needs across the countries part of the appeal. The results achieved so far would have not been possible without the continued support from key partners, nevertheless with a funding gap at 73 per cent: UNICEF’s capacity to respond to existing and emerging needs in a timely fashion is hindered. Additional flexible funds are urgently needed to: adapt programming to meet priorities of different countries; adapt mechanisms to identify and assess the situation of children in need; and further expand its presence and efforts for the migrant children’s social integration.

Regional Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Mexico and Central America face multiple and complex humanitarian situations affecting 4.8 million children due to violence, climate shocks, food insecurity, and increasing inequity; all compounded by the health and socioeconomic impacts of COVID19 and fuelling cross-border migration and internal displacement. UNICEF seeks to reach nearly 1.1 million children and their families, including children on the move and host communities, and those in other vulnerable communities affected by the impacts of COVID-19, natural hazards and other crises.

Intensifying violence has displaced more than 846,000 Mexicans and Central Americans within their countries, and one in three internally displaced persons from countries in Central America are children. Without urgent interventions, the well-being and the future of millions of children are at-risk. The trend during the first six months of 2022 followed that of 2021: the dramatic increase of migration flows, which became mixed and multi-directional, including increasing forced/voluntary returns. The opening of borders and less restricting measures for COVID-19 seemed to encourage families’ decision to move. The profile of migrants changed from young solo-male travellers to families with children, including unaccompanied children. For many unaccompanied adolescents, fleeing is often the only viable option to survive, as they fear for their life due to death threats and recruitment by gangs. Nearly 7,300 migrant children walked through the dangerous Darien jungle in Panama from South America in the first semester of 2022 (IOM, DTM). This is a children’s crisis.

Humanitarian needs of vulnerable children and families add pressure to existing services, often already scarce in remote communities, and overwhelm authorities in transit and destination countries, especially during peaks or mixed mass movements (e.g., “caravans”). Children and families have been hit hardest by the humanitarian and socioeconomic impacts of the pandemic, including extended school closures, disruption of essential services and intensifying violence against children and women. With the emergence of new variants of the virus, expanding prevention, containment and effective treatment measures are critical to mitigate further negative secondary impact of the pandemic.