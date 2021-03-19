UNICEF Central America Humanitarian Situation Report No. 8 (Hurricanes Eta and Iota): Mid-January to Mid-February 2021

UNICEF Country Offices (COs) continue increasing their field presence and scaling up response. Progress in the response over the reporting period include:

Honduras: Nearly 20,000 people have been reached with water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services and supplies in shelters and communities, over 12,000 children and caregivers have been reached with protection services including psychosocial support or violence prevention actions, and 4,449 families have been reached with in-kind social transfers. Nutritional supplies are in country for serving 32,000 children and more than 150,000 schoolbooks are being printed and/or distributed for the new school year.

Guatemala: Over 35,000 children have received essential nutrition services, including treatment for 361 children under five with acute malnutrition. More than 2,500 people gained access to safe water at household level, through rehabilitation of water systems and cleaning of wells. Protection services have reached 3,840 children and 3,492 adults. Rehabilitation works are ongoing in 95 schools in two departments.

Nicaragua: Personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies have been distributed for 5,000 health workers. Over 5,200 people have benefited from access to safe water and improved sanitation and hygiene conditions. UNICEF has supported distribution of education materials, temporary learning spaces and awareness raising to allow school enrolment of 20,000 children. At least 2,902 children have been reached with psychosocial support and prevention of violence actions, through child-friendly spaces and recreational activities. A nutritional rapid assessment is ongoing in 15 municipalities, aiming at reaching 16,000 children and 5,000 pregnant and lactating women.

Belize: 204,267 people have been reached with life-saving messages on health issues. A total of 200 early childhood development (ECD) kits were distributed in affected communities, and parents and caregivers of over 500 children received key ECD messages.