Honduras + 4 more
UNICEF Central America Humanitarian Situation Report No. 8 (Hurricanes Eta and Iota): Mid-January to Mid-February 2021
Attachments
Situation in Numbers
9.3 million People affected by Eta and Iota
3.6 million Children affected by Eta and Iota
+5.3 million People in need due to Eta and Iota
+1.8 million Children in need due to Eta and Iota
646,943 People to be reached
327,605 Children to be reached
Highlights
According to inter-agency response plans, over 5.3 million people need assistance in the countries most affected by the struck of Eta and Iota hurricanes: Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. More than 1.8 million children are in need of humanitarian support across these countries, including thousands which schools have been destroyed or heavily damaged, and are waiting for the reactivation of education activities in their communities.
UNICEF Country Offices (COs) continue increasing their field presence and scaling up response. Progress in the response over the reporting period include:
Honduras: Nearly 20,000 people have been reached with water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services and supplies in shelters and communities, over 12,000 children and caregivers have been reached with protection services including psychosocial support or violence prevention actions, and 4,449 families have been reached with in-kind social transfers. Nutritional supplies are in country for serving 32,000 children and more than 150,000 schoolbooks are being printed and/or distributed for the new school year.
Guatemala: Over 35,000 children have received essential nutrition services, including treatment for 361 children under five with acute malnutrition. More than 2,500 people gained access to safe water at household level, through rehabilitation of water systems and cleaning of wells. Protection services have reached 3,840 children and 3,492 adults. Rehabilitation works are ongoing in 95 schools in two departments.
Nicaragua: Personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies have been distributed for 5,000 health workers. Over 5,200 people have benefited from access to safe water and improved sanitation and hygiene conditions. UNICEF has supported distribution of education materials, temporary learning spaces and awareness raising to allow school enrolment of 20,000 children. At least 2,902 children have been reached with psychosocial support and prevention of violence actions, through child-friendly spaces and recreational activities. A nutritional rapid assessment is ongoing in 15 municipalities, aiming at reaching 16,000 children and 5,000 pregnant and lactating women.
Belize: 204,267 people have been reached with life-saving messages on health issues. A total of 200 early childhood development (ECD) kits were distributed in affected communities, and parents and caregivers of over 500 children received key ECD messages.
Costa Rica: WASH supplies, along with education and child violence prevention information materials, were distributed to over 2,920 highly vulnerable children in communities affected by the storms.
-
UNICEF has received US$15 million against the US$42.6 million appeal for the Eta/Iota response. The funding gap stands now at US$28 million. Urgent support is needed to sustain and further scale up multi-sectoral response, particularly in hard-to-access communities.