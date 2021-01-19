UNICEF Central America Humanitarian Situation Report No. 7 (Hurricanes Eta and Iota): 22 December-15 January 2021

New migrant caravans are forming in Honduras aiming at reaching the United States of America, fleeing violence and poverty, both exacerbated by COVID-19 and the combined impacts of Eta and Iota storms. UNICEF Country Offices (COs) continue increasing their field presence and scaling up response. Progress in the response over the reporting period include:

In Honduras, 5,000 people have received water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services in shelters, nearly 12,000 children and caregivers have been engaged in violence prevention activities, safe spaces in shelters benefited 2,232 children, 3,713 families have been reached with in-kind transfers, and health workers have been trained on nutritional screening.

In Guatemala, nutrition brigades provided services to over 23,800 children, and identified and treated 249 children with acute malnutrition. Hygiene kits were delivered to 1,258 families, benefiting 2,375 children, and works are ongoing for rehabilitation of local water systems to benefit 489 families. In shelters and communities, 2,125 children received psychosocial support.

In Nicaragua, WASH supplies have benefited 25,000 people in affected communities, materials have been distributed to support protection activities for 3,600 children and adolescents, and 12 child-friendly spaces are being established in affected areas. Staff from ten organizations and local governments have been trained on C4D and Accountability for Affected Populations (AAP).