UNHCR Factsheet March 2022

Operational Context

Honduras is characterized by a situation of protracted internal displacement caused mainly by organized crime. Despite the Government’s official recognition of forced displacement in 2013, the persisting protection needs within high-risk communities and the weak governance capacity constitute continuing challenges for an adequate response to human rights violations and widespread violence, mainly in urban settings. Armed structures such as maras (gangs), criminal organized groups and drug trafficking structures operate under the basis of institutional weakness to consolidate their economic interests and exercise social and territorial control over the population.

Wide gaps of inequality and poverty accompanied by institutional fragility have not allowed to address expulsion factors. More than 149,000 Hondurans have been forced to flee and since late 2018 it is estimated that ten caravans have been organized allowing for 17,000 to 25,000 Hondurans to leave.

Honduras has also seen a recent increase in refugees. Since 2018 to 30 June 2021, 299 asylum claims were filed, mainly from Nicaraguan nationals. The legal framework and reception capacities severely limit an adequate response. Since 2014, at least 10 persons of concern to UNHCR have been murdered in south border towns, possibly related to ongoing persecution from their country of origin.

Honduras was the fourth source country in the world of new asylum applications from January to June 2021 with 33,900 applications (30,100 in the same period in 2020), according to UNHCR ́s Mid-Year Trends 2021.

The impact of COVID-19 and hurricanes Eta and Iota further aggravated an already precarious protection environment. Changes in the violence dynamics due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions have shown a reconfiguration of organized criminal groups. The Observatory of Violence of the National Autonomous University of Honduras (UNAH) informed that the country reached a homicide rate of 45 per 100,000 inhabitants by the end of 2021, with an average of 10 homicides committed daily (with peaks of over 40 murders in a single day). As of 16 December, 3,472 homicides were reported (3,496 in 2020). Violence against women and girls has increased in Honduras due to the pandemic, a situation that worsened with the impact of hurricanes Eta and Iota, warned the UN Resident Coordinator. The Human Rights Secretariat (SEDH) informed that 314 women were murdered in Honduras in 2021.

In 2022, 34 femicides have been registered as of 21 In 2022, 34 femicides were registered and 17 persons from the transport industry were killed as of 21 February.