UNHCR Community-Based Protection Initiatives Cortés Department, March 2022

Operational Context

Honduras is characterized by a situation of protracted internal displacement caused mainly by organized crime. Despite the Government’s official recognition of forced displacement in 2013, the persisting protection needs within high-risk communities and the weak governance capacity constitute continuing challenges for an adequate response to human rights violations and widespread violence, mainly in urban settings. Community consultations carried out by UNHCR in Cortés Department in April 2021 revealed a perceived increase of violent incidents and a sense of hopelessness and distrust amongst community members, due to COVID-19 and Eta/Iota hurricanes emergencies. Community leaders reported incidents of housing dispossession and occupation by street gangs, resulting in the forceful displacement of families or, in the case of San Pedro Sula, preventing people affected by Eta and Iota hurricanes to return to their place of origin. In San Pedro Sula, communities stressed major loss of income, assets, community spaces, while elders and community leaders expressed unusual fear over crossing “invisible borders”.

Rivera Hernández sector is located in the eastern sub-urban sector of the San Pedro Sula Metropolitan area, and it is characterized by the presence of low-income marginalized human settlements that make up approximately 72 neighbourhoods. Since 2017, UNHCR has been working through different community-based protection interventions with partners, grassroots organizations, community leaders and the Municipality of San Pedro Sula to ensure protection by presence, and fostering protection spaces through art and cultural initiatives, as well as the promotion of livelihoods solutions adapted to the specific needs of persons at-risk.

Chamelecón is one of the largest sectors of San Pedro Sula and is made up of 62 colonies. The sector has historically suffered from the impact of violence and territorial control of two gangs over northern and southern areas of the sector, causing many families to abandon their homes in search of safer communities. In 2020, almost the entire sector was affected by the socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as Eta and Iota tropical storms, which further increased existing risks. It is also physically the southern-most entry/exit point of San Pedro Sula towards the capital.

Choloma is a municipality in the Department of Cortés, located on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula where most of the national export maquila industry is based. The situation of generalized violence is mainly caused by fragmented street gangs that frequently dispute territories to maintain strategic control over drug trade and the road to the main national port of Omoa. The violence affects disproportionately children, youth, and women, making it one of the municipalities with the highest femicide rate in Honduras. The emergency caused by Eta and Iota has mainly affected the lower sectors of Choloma boarding the Nance River slope and has exacerbated risks of GBV.