TSF deploys to Honduras in response to Tropical cyclone ETA

TSF has been monitoring the Tropical cyclone ETA since October 31st. It has hit Honduras over the past days; persistent rainfalls and their consequences (rising river levels, flooding, landslides...) have affected over 1.6 million people in the country, with around 12 000 people evacuated and hosted in shelters.

A team from our Americas and the Caribbean regional base has deployed to Honduras on November 11, in collaboration with the United Nations Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) to provide reliable communications to the humanitarian coordination. In parallel, our team will be making evaluations in order to assess the communications needs for the population.

For the moment the situation remains difficult to analyse. With the country affected by COVID-19 and seeing an increase in its numbers over the past few weeks, such a natural catastrophe which also greatly affected health services, will be sure to make the situation worse. On the other hand, there are also security issues in the country, which further complicate the access NGOs have to the population.