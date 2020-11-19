Trócaire responding to second Central America hurricane

Trócaire is delivering vital aid to people who have lost their homes and livelihoods to two devastating hurricanes that hit Central America in quick succession.

Hurricane Eta struck Nicaragua, Honduras and Guatemala earlier this month, leaving tens of thousands of people living in temporary shelter. Then, just a week later, Hurricane Iota beat a similar path, causing a second wave of devastation for people.

Trócaire is working with our local partners in all three countries to deliver vital aid to people who need it. Our relief efforts will provide food, water, shelter and other vital aid to over 50,000 people.

We also worked with our partners to evacuate thousands of people from the paths of the oncoming hurricanes before they hit.

Many of the people affected were already struggling for income due to various Covid-19 related measures. The widespread damage to farms and workplaces caused by this storm will make life even harder.

The affected countries have appealed for international help. Trócaire is working with our local partners to deliver aid to people affected.