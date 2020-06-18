Terms of reference - Honduras: An Evaluation of WFP's Country Strategic Plan (2018– 2021)

1. Background

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Country Context

General Overview

The Republic of Honduras became an independent nation in 1821. The country is situated between Guatemala and El Salvador to the west and Nicaragua to the south and east; occupying a total area of 112,492 square kilometres (43,433 square miles). It is bordered by the Pacific Ocean to the south and to the north by the Caribbean Sea.

Honduras has a total population of 9.6 million, growing at 1.7 per cent per annum (2018)1 with an almost equal share of men and women (48.5 and 51.5 percent respectively). 2 Population growth has been constantly declining and life expectancy rising with the share of people aged 15 and above reaching 63.6 percent in 2018, marking a changing demographic pattern.Indigenous groups constitute 8 percent of the population. 4 The share of the population living in urban areas reached 54.7 percent in 2015.

In 2016, healthy life expectancy at birth was 74.7 years, and overall life expectancy 72.6 years for men and 77.2 years for women.

In a region with high levels of drug trafficking and gang crimes, Honduras ranks among the countries with the highest homicide rates in the world. Homicide rates fell from 90.4 per 100,000 inhabitants, when Honduras led the global ranking, to still very high levels of 41.7 per 100,000 in 2017.