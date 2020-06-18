Honduras + 3 more
Terms of reference - Honduras: An Evaluation of WFP's Country Strategic Plan (2018– 2021)
1. Background
- The purpose of these Terms of Reference (TOR) is to provide key information to stakeholders about the evaluation, to guide the evaluation team and specify expectations during the various phases of the evaluation. The TOR are structured as follows: section 1 provides information on the context; section 2 presents the rationale, objectives, stakeholders and main users of the evaluation; section 3 presents the WFP portfolio and defines the scope of the evaluation; section 4 identifies the evaluation approach and methodology; section 5 indicates how the evaluation will be organized. The annexes provide additional information.
1.1. Introduction
- Country Strategic Plan Evaluations (CSPEs) encompass the entirety of WFP activities during a specific period. Their purpose is twofold: 1) to provide evaluation evidence and learning on WFP's performance for country-level strategic decisions, specifically for developing the next Country Strategic Plan (CSP) and 2) to provide accountability for results to WFP stakeholders. These evaluations are mandatory for all CSPs and are carried out in line with the WFP Policy on Country Strategic Plan and WFP Evaluation Policy.
1.2. Country Context
General Overview
The Republic of Honduras became an independent nation in 1821. The country is situated between Guatemala and El Salvador to the west and Nicaragua to the south and east; occupying a total area of 112,492 square kilometres (43,433 square miles). It is bordered by the Pacific Ocean to the south and to the north by the Caribbean Sea.
Honduras has a total population of 9.6 million, growing at 1.7 per cent per annum (2018)1 with an almost equal share of men and women (48.5 and 51.5 percent respectively). 2 Population growth has been constantly declining and life expectancy rising with the share of people aged 15 and above reaching 63.6 percent in 2018, marking a changing demographic pattern.Indigenous groups constitute 8 percent of the population. 4 The share of the population living in urban areas reached 54.7 percent in 2015.
In 2016, healthy life expectancy at birth was 74.7 years, and overall life expectancy 72.6 years for men and 77.2 years for women.
In a region with high levels of drug trafficking and gang crimes, Honduras ranks among the countries with the highest homicide rates in the world. Homicide rates fell from 90.4 per 100,000 inhabitants, when Honduras led the global ranking, to still very high levels of 41.7 per 100,000 in 2017.
Between 2004 and 2018 approximately 247,090 people or 2.7 percent of the population were internally displaced. Displacement happened mainly due to gang-related violence and human rights violations with households headed by women and those with high numbers of children most affected. Displacement is concentrated in areas with high population density and economic development with the majority of people displaced within their municipality