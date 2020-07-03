Technology, national systems and civil society: Using a mobile application to protect the housing, land and property rights of displaced persons in Honduras

By Lorena Nieto Padilla, Jamila El Abdellaoui, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Honduras & Switzerland

1. Introduction

While previously considered too complicated, sensitive or the responsibility of development actors, the protection of housing, land and property (HLP) rights is increasingly recognized as pertinent for viable humanitarian responses, sustainable peace processes and the achievement of durable solutions to displacement. While this recognition may not translate into comprehensive HLP programming in every humanitarian, displacement or peacebuilding context as a result of competing priorities and limited resources, responses nowadays increasingly go beyond the provision of (emergency) shelter in areas of refuge and rehabilitation of housing in areas of origin. Interventions may include raising awareness on HLP rights, building capacity of relevant government entities to protect HLP rights and address related challenges, supporting alternative dispute resolution mechanisms and improving displaced persons’ security of tenure in camps and settlements, collective centres, rented accommodation, and so on.

As always there is certainly room for improvement. There are various additional efforts that could be undertaken to promote and protect the HLP rights of displaced persons, even at the onset of an emergency when peace and return prospects are dim. The most recent crises in the Central African Republic and Iraq, for instance, involve extremely complex conflict and displacement contexts but nevertheless presented opportunities to prevent further violations of HLP rights and obstacles to restitution. An example is the protection of housing and land that refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) left behind through, among others, documenting known pre-displacement tenure situations and issuing moratoriums on HLP transfers in selected areas.

In Honduras, a country that continues to witness displacement as a result of generalized violence and organized crime, a collaboration between the Government of Honduras (GoH), Caritas, local parishes and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is bringing modern technology to bear to document the housing and land that IDPs abandon when they flee to safety and to incorporate this data into a newly developed section of the national property register. This method supports the strengthening of a national system and gives the GoH the information it needs to safeguard displaced people’s HLP so as to incentivize their eventual return or facilitate their integration elsewhere. This paper discusses this effort following a short overview of the forced displacement situation in the country as well as the protection risks around abandoned HLP.