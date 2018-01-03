03 Jan 2018

TaiwanICDF assists Honduras in improving drought resilience in the Dry Corridor

Report
from Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund
Published on 02 Jan 2018 View Original

The International Cooperation and Development Fund (TaiwanICDF) and CARE Honduras commenced a cooperative project—Improving Community Resilience in the Dry Corridor of Honduras Project– in December 2017. This project aims to assist targeted areas in improving resilience to drought.

In recent years the international humanitarian aid community has devoted great efforts to assisting the regions that continuously suffer from repeated disasters to strengthen disaster resilience. Honduras is considered one of the countries with high climate risks, especially the southern parts in the Dry Corridor, which have experienced recurrent droughts. The crises have severely impacted on the basic living conditions of the vulnerable communities. To respond to their needs, the TaiwanICDF and CARE Honduras launched a one-year cooperative project in the Choluteca and Valle departments located in southern Honduras, which have received very little aid resources. This project will increase the targeted communities’ knowledge and skills to manage risks related to climate variability, improve the capacity of local emergency committees for monitoring and forecasting droughts, and implement small-scale infrastructure in the target communities to assist them in disaster preparedness and further improve their capacity to recover from disasters. The project is estimated to benefit more than 2,000 people.

The TaiwanICDF will dispatch a volunteer to Honduras to participate in this project and will invite CARE Honduras staff to Taiwan to take part in training related to climate risk management. Through deepening participation and sharing Taiwan’s comparative advantages, both parties will be able to strengthen experience exchange and Taiwan further demonstrate its efforts as a humanitarian assistance provider.

