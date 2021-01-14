TİKA Supports the Victims of Hurricane ETA in Central America

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) extended a helping hand to the victims of Hurricane ETA, which hit Central America in November, causing more than 200 deaths and $8 billion in damages and leaving hundreds of thousands of people homeless.

Upon the request of the Presidency of the Central American Parliament (PARLACEN), TİKA provided 530 water filters in order to solve the problems experienced due to contaminated water resources and damaged water mains.

First Undersecretary Bahri Batu attended the ceremony held at the Parliament on behalf of the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Guatemala. Fanny Carolina Salinas Fernández, President of the Parliament for the term 2020-2021; Carlos Fion, Vice President; and Mario Valdeavellano, Presidential Clerk and MP, also attended the ceremony, representing the Parliament.

In her speech at the ceremony, President Fernandez stated that she was happy with this generous assistance provided by our country. Fernandez noted that tens of thousands of people lost their homes and had to live in temporary shelters due to the hurricane in Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua and that the drinking water resources were contaminated due to the floods caused by the hurricanes. She said that the water filters donated by TİKA would contribute to the solution of the drinking water problem experienced by the victims and prevent the spread of diseases caused by the contamination of drinking water.

Turkish representatives stated that our country attaches great importance to its bilateral and institutional relations with Central America and responded to the calls for support from the countries in the region and regional organizations as much as possible. They also offered their condolences for the lives lost in these disasters.

The ceremony ended with the signing of the delivery document by President Fernandez and First Undersecretary Batu and the presentation of a letter of appreciation to our country and TİKA by Fernandez.

1230 Food Parcels for Hurricane Victims

As part of this assistance, TİKA delivered 1230 food parcels to the National Coordination for Disaster Reduction of Guatemala (CONRED) to be distributed to hurricane victims in Guatemala.

The delivery ceremony was attended by Bahri Batu, First Undersecretary at the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Guatemala, and Carlos Enrique Polanco, Vice President of the National Coordination for Disaster Reduction of Guatemala (CONRED).

In his speech at the ceremony, Vice President Polanco stated that he was happy with the support provided by our country for Guatemala and thanked the people and Government of the Republic of Turkey.

In his speech, Bahri Batu stated that he was happy to be there for the people of Guatemala in these difficult times and that our country would continue to stand in solidarity with Guatemala in difficult times. Batu thanked for the hospitality extended to him.

After the ceremony, the food parcels were sent to the departments of Alta Verapaz, Petén, Quiché, Sololá, and Izabal in the eastern part of the country, which was hit by the hurricane, to be distributed to those in need.