Status Report Nº 3 - Migratory Situation, Honduras

BACKGROUND

Mixed migratory flows in transit through the southern border of Honduras have not ceased. Since the beginning of the year, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the main access points used are illegal access points in the municipalities of Danlí and Trojes, department of El Paraíso and through Choluteca.

It is estimated that an average of 595 migrants in transit entered through the municipalities of Danlí and Trojes daily in the last 45 days. These constant flows continue to overwhelm the reception capacities of authorities and communities at border points.

It is expected that if the legal battle over Title 42 in the U.S., which would allow migrants crossing the border to apply for asylum, is resolved, there will be a considerable increase in migrants in transit.

As of May 29, of this year, according to statistics from the National Migration Institute (INM), 37,892 irregular migrants in transit have entered Honduras, mostly of Cuban, Venezuelan, Ecuadorian, Haitian, Angolan, Senegalese, Brazilian, Nicaraguan and Cameroonian origin, among others.