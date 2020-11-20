Situation Report: 2020 Hurricanes in Central America, November 20, 2020 | No. 4

SITUATION OVERVIEW

After back-to-back hurricane systems followed similar paths and affected millions of lives across Central America, rapid assessments reveal a host of humanitarian needs. Honduras is particularly hard hit, where initial assessment points to most of the country’s 9.1 million people affected in some way. Hurricane Eta’s trudge across the country starting Nov. 3 swelled rivers, forced widescale evacuations and otherwise created the greatest humanitarian crisis in at least a generation. The scene of need was no better when Hurricane Iota hit the night of Nov. 16, where that storm pummeled men, women and children enduring its Category 4 strength under makeshift shelters. Eta’s damage put 2.3 million in need of some sort of humanitarian assistance, with Iota adding at least another 365,000 waiting for help