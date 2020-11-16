Situation Report: 2020 Hurricanes in Central America, November 16, 2020 | No. 1

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Just as Central America has begun to dry out from Hurricane Eta, Hurricane Iota is on path to bring even more devastating wind, rain and crisis. Honduras has been especially hard hit, where the government reports having evacuated more than 175,000 people as Hurricane Iota approaches. Nearly 3 million people affected. Some 69 communities reflecting more than 105,000 people have yet to be contacted following the storm.

The disasters of back-to-back hurricanes add incredible stress to weak public welfare and health systems. The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated poverty in the region, with forecasts for people living in hunger expected to double in the coming year as informal laborers and others have lost or will lose work.

LWR staff on the ground report people forced away from home by flooding from the Ulua and Chamelecón Rivers have overwhelmed shelters in and around San Pedro Sula, Honduras’ second largest city and primary economic center.

Survivors are living under makeshift plastic sheeting in highway medians, under overpasses and anywhere else shelter may appear safe but for the threat of another hurricane.

ACTIONS TAKEN AND NEXT STEPS

An LWR assessment team has been on the ground in Honduras visiting shelters and connecting with local partners to determine the most critical areas of support needed in urban and rural communities. An initial response is planned in the communities of San Pedro Sula, La Lima and Choloma to address critical needs that keep people safe.

A combination of immediate cash grant support and non-food item distribution (eg utensils, hygiene supplies and other essentials) will help families secure what they need to stay safe from Hurricane Iota, flooding and coronavirus infections.

A planned shelter-based psychosocial response is also included to support those who experienced trauma during this emergency. The LWR team will remain on the ground in San Pedro Sula during Hurricane Iota and will be prepared to respond immediately with assessments of new damage and need as the situation unfolds.