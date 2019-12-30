Situación Epidemiológica Dengue hasta la Semana Epidemiológica 51
from Government of Honduras
Report
Published on 27 Dec 2019
Casos acumulados de Dengue: 111,437 casos.
Dengue Sin Signos de Alarma: 92,017 casos.
Dengue grave: 19,420 casos.
