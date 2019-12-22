Situación Epidemiológica Dengue hasta la Semana Epidemiológica 50
from Government of Honduras
Report
Published on 22 Dec 2019
Casos acumulados de Dengue: 109,764 casos
Dengue Sin Signos de Alarma: 90,371 casos
Dengue grave: 19,393 casos.
