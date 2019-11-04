Situación Epidemiológica Dengue hasta la Semana Epidemiológica 43
from Government of Honduras
Report
Published on 04 Nov 2019
Casos acumulados de Dengue: 94,069 casos
Dengue Sin Signos de Alarma: 75,773 casos
Dengue grave: 18,296 casos.
