Situación Epidemiológica Dengue hasta la Semana Epidemiológica 34
from Government of Honduras
Report
Published on 01 Sep 2019
Casos acumulados de Dengue: 66,595 casos
Dengue Sin Signos de Alarma: 52,947
Dengue grave: 13,648 casos.
