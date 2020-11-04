Save the Children responds to thousands of children in need in the wake of Hurricane Eta

MANAGUA – 04 November: Flooding, mudslides and heavy rains continue to hit Nicaragua after Hurricane Eta made landfall, possibly impacting the lives of hundreds of thousands of children, Save the Children said today. The organisation is responding to the needs of affected children and their families.

Heavy rains are continuing to drench parts of the country after Eta made landfall in Nicaragua[1] on Tuesday, in the north Caribbean region of the country. Tens of thousands of children and their families have already been affected by the heavy rains and flooding in Nicaragua's northern, central and coastal areas. The hurricane left at least three people dead and damaged buildings and crops in large areas of the country.

The scale of the damage is likely to increase as Eta is projected to move across Nicaragua, impacting the regions of Jinotega, Matagalpa and Nueva Segovia where Save the Children has been implementing health, education and protection programs in remote communities for more than 10 years.

Argentina Martinez, Save the Children’s Country Director in Nicaragua, said:

“Many families will have lost everything in the storm, or had to flee their homes to safety. Some people have been completely cut off from the outside world. Seeing your house damaged, your possessions disappear or fleeing the waves can be extremely impactful for children. Children are extra vulnerable as they can become separated from their parents and not always understand what is happening.

“We are coordinating with local authorities and community leaders to attend to the basic needs of children and their families affected by Hurricane Eta. This includes continuing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Save the Children will be supporting families in Jinotega, Matagalpa and León. This will include the distribution of food packages, plastic sheeting for shelter, blankets, COVID-19 prevention kits as well as toilet kits for children, adolescents and families.

