ROK Government to Extend US$700,000 in Humanitarian Assistance to Three Latin American Countries Affected by Highest-Category Hurricane Iota

1.The government of the Republic of Korea has decided to extend a total of 700,000 U.S. dollars in humanitarian assistance to three countries in Latin America that was recently hit by Hurricane Iota – the Republic of Colombia, the Republic of Honduras and the Republic of Nicaragua.

Hurricane Iota is a Category 5 hurricane stronger than Category 4 Hurricane Eta that occurred earlier in the month, since which we continue to see increasing flood damage such as loss of life and property and the destruction of major facilities including roads and bridges.

2.The ROK government hopes that its assistance would help the people of Colombia, Honduras and Nicaragua, where it has become more difficult to recover the damaged areas affected by Hurricane Eta followed by the subsequent, more powerful hurricane.