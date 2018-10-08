08 Oct 2018

Responding to flooding in Honduras

Report
from Episcopal Relief and Development
Published on 08 Oct 2018 View Original

Episcopal Relief & Development is working with Aanglidesh, the Diocese of Honduras Development Agency to provide assistance to families affected by the torrential rain in Honduras this spring.

In late May and early June of this year, extreme rain and flooding impacted communities all over the country, including the Siguatepeque municipality of Comayagua; Francisco Morazan, El Paraiso; Choluteca and Intibuca. Families were forced to evacuate and many lost their homes and material possessions.

Aanglidesh supplied emergency food and shelter to 30 families in three communities in response to this disaster. Additionally the diocese worked with local partners to provide pastoral care, counseling and physical assistance.

“Our prayers go out to the families affected by the flooding,” said Nagulan Nesiah, Senior Program Officer for Disaster Response and Risk Reduction at Episcopal Relief & Development. “We are grateful for Aanglidesh for their presence in the local community and for their commitment to helping the people recover.”

Please pray for those impacted by the devastating rainfall and flooding in Honduras and other disasters worldwide.

For over 75 years, Episcopal Relief & Development has served as a compassionate response to human suffering in the world. The agency works with more than 3 million people in nearly 40 countries worldwide to overcome poverty, hunger and disease through multi-sector programs, using the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a framework. An independent 501(c)(3) organization, it works closely with Anglican Communion and ecumenical partners to help communities create long-term development strategies and rebuild after disasters.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.