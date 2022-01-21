Rapid Gender Analysis: Challenges for women and girls in the face of a sustained health and environmental crisis

In 2020, the effects of the health and environmental crises highlighted the impacts pre-existing structural gaps had for Hondurans in terms of security and inequality, especially the deepening of gender inequality. It also reinforced the shortcomings and weaknesses of the essential health and social protection service systems, the weaknesses of the productive-business system, and the fragility of the country's economic processes; and highlighted existing weaknesses in aspects related to infrastructure, risk management strategies, and the capacity to respond to natural phenomena. This has led to a regression in aspects related to access to livelihoods, economic and social rights, and fundamental human rights. However, it should be emphasized that although both crises directly and indirectly affected the entire Honduran population, their impact is unequal. Impacts were consistently more adverse for the most vulnerable groups and population, especially women and girls. This is of particular concern since Honduras is ranked as one of the most unequal countries in Latin America.

The RGA sought to provide practical recommendations for designing strategies to provide a differentiated response to the main humanitarian needs and gaps identified and to identify those factors affected by both crises that have a negative impact on the protection of fundamental human rights and the quality of life of the most vulnerable groups in the country.