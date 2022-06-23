Natural Hazards Monitoring - 23 June 2022

Severe Weather

Honduras

On 22 June, the Honduras National Risk and Contingency Management Offices (COPECO per its acronym in Spanish) reported a green alert due to persistent rains and risks of landslides in the departments of Santa Bárbara, Copán, Ocotepeque, Lempira, Intibucá, Francisco Morazán, and a state of emergency has been announced in the department of Gracias a Dios. According to a media report, storms in the Mosquitia region of Gracias a Dios caused the overflow of the Coco and Segovia rivers affecting more than 14,000 people. COPECO is coordinating the distribution of humanitarian aid through the Honduran Air and Naval Force. The reports are available at: COPECO and La Prensa.