Natural Hazards Monitoring - 16 June 2022

Severe Weather

Honduras

On 15 June, the Honduras the Permanent Contingency Commission (COPECO per its acronym in Spanish) reported a Yellow Alert for the departments of Ocotepeque, La Paz, Intibucá, Francisco Morazán, Choluteca y Valle, and Green Alerts remain for the departments of Comayagua, Cortés, Santa Bárbara, Copán, Yoro, Olancho, El Paraíso y Gracias a Dios due to continuous rains in those regions. According to a media report, between May 31 to 16 June, heavy rains in Honduras have affected 3,387 people and have caused the evacuation of 1,125 people. In addition, more than 400 houses have sustained damage to walls and ceilings, and agricultural crops have been affected. The reports are available at: COPECO and Radio Corporacion.