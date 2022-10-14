Natural Hazards Monitoring - 13 October 2022

Official

**Severe weather **

Belize (Update)

On 13 October 2022, the Belize National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), provided an update on the heavy rains affecting the country. In Cayo district, 8 shelters (2 increase since the prior report) are housing 136 occupants (32 increase since the prior report). The report is available at: NEMO

Honduras

On 12 October 2022, the Honduras Secretary of State in the Offices of Risk Management and National Contingencies (COPECO per its acronym in Spanish), provided information on the heavy rains indicating there were 148,157 people affected, 4,046 people evacuated and 217 communities affected. Additionally, 141 shelters were activated housing 11,546 people. The reports is available at: COPECO

Hurricane

El Salvador (Update)

On 13 October 2022, the Civil Protection of El Salvador, provided an update on Hurricane Julia's passage there indicating 2,837 people (458 increase since the prior report) are housed in the 102 shelters open nationwide (12 increase since the prior report). As of 12 October, there were 216 landslides (26 increase since the prior report) and 314 roads affected. Additionally, 475 rescues were carried out (25 increase since the prior report). The reports are available at: Protección Civil 1, Protección Civil 2, and Protección Civil 3.