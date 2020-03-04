Natural Disasters Monitoring - March 2, 2020

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Honduras

On 29 February 2020, the Honduras Permanent Contingency Commission (COPECO) reported heavy rain and an overflow of the Leán, Esteban, Bambú, Coco, and Papaloteca rivers in Atlántida Department, Honduras, where 164 homes were affected in 27 communities. COPECO provided humanitarian assistance to more than 3,500 families affected by the severe weather. Currently, a total of 165 families were sent to temporary shelters. The report is available in Spanish at: COPECO.

Peru

On 29 February 2020, the Peru National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported heavy rain and an overflow of creeks in several sectors of Samegua and Moquegua Districts, Mariscal Nieto Province, Moquegua Department, where 868 families and 868 homes were affected. In addition, 20 families suffered injuries, 20 homes were completely damaged, and 10 educational institutions were affected. The report is available in Spanish at: COEN.