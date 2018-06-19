19 Jun 2018

Natural Disasters Monitoring - June 19, 2018

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 19 Jun 2018

Official Sources: 

Severe Weather
Honduras
On 17 June 2018, the Honduras Permanent Contingency Commission (COPECO) reported that heavy rain has caused overflow of rivers, streams, and landslides affecting a total of 425 persons. COPECO has issued a yellow alert for the department of Francisco Morazán and green alert for the departments of Olancho, El Paraíso, Santa Bárbara, Copán, Ocotepeque, Lempira, Intibucá, Comayagua, La Paz, Valle, and Choluteca. In addition, COPECO reported that assessments and needs analysis were carried out in affected areas of Tegucigalpa and Comayagüela. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: Reporte COPECO 029-2018 and El Heraldo Honduras

