18 Dec 2018

Natural Disasters Monitoring - December 17, 2018

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 17 Dec 2018 View Original

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Honduras

On 16 December 2018, the Minister of the Permanent Contingency Commission (COPECO) informed the media that 5,000 people out of 1,119 families have been affected in the departments of Colón and Atlántida due to torrential rains. In addition, authorities were forced to temporarily close the airport on the island of Roatan due to lack of visibility. The report is available in Spanish at: Noticieros Hoy Mismo and El Nuevo Diario.

Uruguay

On 15 December 2018, National Emergency System (SINAE) of Uruguay reported that in the departments of Colonia Soriano and San José, 5,659 people remain without power supply out of the 77,000 affected due to strong storms and heavy rains recorded last week. In addition, the National Directorate of Traffic Police reported seven national routes remain closed due to structural damages, including a bridge located in Arrollo de las Vacas, where three fishing vessels which were anchored in front of the ex-Maffoni Shipyard were dragged by strong currents, causing them to collide with the bridge. The report is available in Spanish at: Sistema Nacional de Emergencias (SINAE)

