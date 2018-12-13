Natural Disasters Monitoring - December 12, 2018

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Honduras

On 10 December 2018, the Honduras Permanent Commission of Contingencies (COPECO) declared a yellow alert for Atlantida Department due to heavy rain and floods. A cold front generated heavy rain in the North and Northwest Regions of the country including Norte de Yoro and Olancho Municipalties. Media additionally reported that an overflow of rivers has isolated several communities in Atlantida and Colon Departments and an overflow of the Carrioles and Sonaguera rivers interrupted the passage between the Isletas and Sonaguera Municipalities. The heavy rain and floods have also caused landslides and closure of airports. The reports are available in Spanish at: COPECO, COPECOHONDURAS and La Prensa Noticias

Volcano

Costa Rica

On 12 December 2018, the Vulcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (OVSICORI) reported the Turrialba Volcano erupted this morning and generated ash columns that reached 500 meters above the crater. Ash particles were reported in the suburb of Guadalupe, San Jose City and in Central Valley due to the direction of the wind. The reports are available in Spanish at: OVSICORI and OVSICORI-UNA