Natural Disasters Monitoring - August 9, 2019

Unofficial Sources:

Severe Weather

Honduras

On 9 August 2019, media reported heavy rain, storms, and floods in San Pedro Sula City, Cortes Department, Honduras, where Mario Rivas Hospital was affected. Specifically, the room where dengue patients were being treated flooded. In addition, the storm caused the roof of the hospital to collapse and floods affected the Internal Medicine and Emergency (Surgery and Orthopedics) areas. Patients (mostly minors) were evacuated to other spaces of the health center. The reports are available in Spanish at: La Prensa Noticias and Once Noticias.