12 Aug 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - August 9, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 09 Aug 2019 View Original

Unofficial Sources:

Severe Weather
Honduras

On 9 August 2019, media reported heavy rain, storms, and floods in San Pedro Sula City, Cortes Department, Honduras, where Mario Rivas Hospital was affected. Specifically, the room where dengue patients were being treated flooded. In addition, the storm caused the roof of the hospital to collapse and floods affected the Internal Medicine and Emergency (Surgery and Orthopedics) areas. Patients (mostly minors) were evacuated to other spaces of the health center. The reports are available in Spanish at: La Prensa Noticias and Once Noticias.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.