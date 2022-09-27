Natural Disasters Monitoring - 26 September 2022

**Official **

Hurricane

Puerto Rico (Update)

On 26 September 2022, the government of Puerto Rico provided an update on Hurricane Fiona's passage in Puerto Rico through their Emergency Portal System. There have been 16 deaths reported associated with the hurricane, 4 are confirmed and 12 remain under investigation. In addition, a media report indicated about 746,000 remain without power in Puerto Rico. The reports are available at: Puerto Rico Emergency Portal System and Reuters

Floods

Honduras

On 24 September 2022, the government of Honduras issued the declaration of a statewide of emergency for 90 days to respond to the consequences of ongoing floods. The same date, the Secretary of State in the Offices of Risk Management and National Contingencies (COPECO per its acronym in Spanish), declared red alert for the departments of Santa Barbara and Copan for 48 hours, for the municipalities bordering Ulua river where the population is being evacuated. On 26 September, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported 3,297 families and 796 houses are affected and 98 shelters were activated for the emergency sheltering of 8,276 persons. The reports are available at: Secretaría de Salud de Honduras, COPECO Honduras, and OCHA