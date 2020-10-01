MMC Europe 4Mi Snapshot – September 2020 Impact of COVID-19 on refugees and migrants in Guatemala and Mexico

This snapshot focuses on the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic had on the daily life of refugees and migrants in Guatemala and Mexico. It is based on 4Mi interviews with refugees and migrants and a few key informant interviews in Guatemala City and Tapachula. It aims to contribute towards a solid evidence base to inform targeted responses on the ground, as well as advocacy efforts related to the situation of refugees and migrants during the coronavirus pandemic.

Recommendations

• Promote livelihoods programs and facilitate access to the labor market for refugees and migrants, including remote working arrangements, to help them cope with the economic impact of the pandemic.

• Suspend all evictions during the COVID-19 crisis, including for refugees and migrants.

• Ensure the continuity of asylum procedures during the pandemic, while taking adequate measures to minimize the risk of contagion.