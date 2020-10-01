MMC Europe 4Mi Snapshot - September 2020: Assistance needed and received among migrants and refugees in Guatemala and Mexico

This snapshot focuses on the increased need for humanitarian assistance caused by the COVID-19 pandemic among refugees and migrants in Guatemala and Mexico, as well as the additional assistance that they received during this crisis. It aims to contribute to building a solid evidence base to inform targeted responses on the ground, as well as advocacy efforts related to the situation of refugees and migrants during the coronavirus pandemic.

Recommendations

• Increase humanitarian assistance to limit the adverse impact of the COVID-19 crisis for refugees and migrants and avoid negative coping mechanisms.

• Prioritize cash-based assistance to ensure that refugees and migrants can cover their most pressing needs.

• Ensure that refugees and migrants are adequately included in government relief programs related to COVID-19.