MMC Europe 4Mi Snapshot - September 2020: Assistance needed and received among migrants and refugees in Guatemala and Mexico
This snapshot focuses on the increased need for humanitarian assistance caused by the COVID-19 pandemic among refugees and migrants in Guatemala and Mexico, as well as the additional assistance that they received during this crisis. It aims to contribute to building a solid evidence base to inform targeted responses on the ground, as well as advocacy efforts related to the situation of refugees and migrants during the coronavirus pandemic.
Recommendations
• Increase humanitarian assistance to limit the adverse impact of the COVID-19 crisis for refugees and migrants and avoid negative coping mechanisms.
• Prioritize cash-based assistance to ensure that refugees and migrants can cover their most pressing needs.
• Ensure that refugees and migrants are adequately included in government relief programs related to COVID-19.