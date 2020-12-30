Honduras + 4 more
Latin America - Storms Fact Sheet #9, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
302,996 People Affected in Colombia
UN – Dec. 2020
2.4 MILLION People Affected in Guatemala
UN – Dec. 2020
4.6 MILLION People Affected in Honduras
UN – Dec. 2020
1.8 MILLION People Affected in Nicaragua
UN – Dec. 2020
Relief agencies complete assessments of humanitarian needs generated by storms Eta and Iota in Honduras, finding that nearly half of the country’s population was adversely affected.
Humanitarian organizations estimate 1.8 million storm-affected individuals in Guatemala require multi-sector humanitarian assistance.
USAID/BHA supports several NGO and UN partners in four countries to provide additional logistics, nutrition, protection, shelter, and WASH services.