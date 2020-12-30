Honduras + 4 more

Latin America - Storms Fact Sheet #9, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

302,996 People Affected in Colombia
UN – Dec. 2020

2.4 MILLION People Affected in Guatemala
UN – Dec. 2020

4.6 MILLION People Affected in Honduras
UN – Dec. 2020

1.8 MILLION People Affected in Nicaragua
UN – Dec. 2020

  • Relief agencies complete assessments of humanitarian needs generated by storms Eta and Iota in Honduras, finding that nearly half of the country’s population was adversely affected.

  • Humanitarian organizations estimate 1.8 million storm-affected individuals in Guatemala require multi-sector humanitarian assistance.

  • USAID/BHA supports several NGO and UN partners in four countries to provide additional logistics, nutrition, protection, shelter, and WASH services.

