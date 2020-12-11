Latin America - Storms Fact Sheet #8, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

205 Reported Deaths in Latin America due to Eta and Iota UN – Dec. 2, 2020

7.3 MILLION Estimated People Affected in Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua UN – Dec. 4, 2020

404,500 Estimated People in Official and Unofficial Emergency Shelters in Guatemala and Honduras CONRED, COPECO – Dec. 2, 2020

183,000 Estimated Houses Damaged or Destroyed in Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua UN – Dec. 4, 2020

The effects of Hurricanes Eta and Iota are expected to worsen food insecurity in Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua in the coming months, with 3 million people currently projected as experiencing severe acute food insecurity.

The U.S. Ambassador to Nicaragua visits Puerto Cabezas, where USAID/BHA partner UNICEF delivers WASH assistance to affected households.

USAID deactivates the DART and RMT; USAID/BHA staff continue to manage humanitarian response activities from Central America and Washington, D.C.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Storm Impacts Expected to Contribute to Increased Food Insecurity in Central America

As a result of the extensive damage to crops, livestock, and livelihoods from Hurricanes Eta and Iota, coupled with pre-existing vulnerabilities, the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) estimates that at least 3 million people are currently facing Crisis—IPC 3—levels of acute food insecurity in Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. 1 Storm-related impacts have exacerbated existing food insecurity, driven by several years of poor rainfall and the socioeconomic effects of the coronavirus disease (COVID19) pandemic, in parts of rural northeastern Nicaragua, the Caribbean basin of Honduras, and northern and eastern Guatemala, in addition to the Central American Dry Corridor. Eta and Iota arrived at the peak of the agricultural labor season in the region and resulted in damage to more than 494,000 acres of staple food and cash crops, livestock losses, and destruction of fishing equipment; the full extent of damage from Iota is still being assessed. While local governments and relief agencies are providing assistance to address the immediate food needs of storm-affected populations, existing efforts are unlikely to meet the medium- to long-term needs of affected households. FEWS NET projects that an even higher number of people in the region will face Crisis outcomes through the peak of the lean season in August 2021, with access to food and income particularly limited among small-scale farmers and other poor households until the harvest season begins in September 2021.