Latin America - Storms Fact Sheet #7, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

205 Reported Deaths in Latin America due to Eta and Iota

UN – Dec. 2, 2020

7.3 MILLION Estimated People Affected in Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua

UN – Dec. 4, 2020

404,500 Estimated People in Official and Unofficial Emergency Shelters in Guatemala and Honduras

CONRED, COPECO – Dec. 2, 2020

183,000 Estimated Houses Damaged or Destroyed in Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua

UN – Dec. 4, 2020