Honduras + 7 more
Latin America - Storms Fact Sheet #7, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
205 Reported Deaths in Latin America due to Eta and Iota
UN – Dec. 2, 2020
7.3 MILLION Estimated People Affected in Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua
UN – Dec. 4, 2020
404,500 Estimated People in Official and Unofficial Emergency Shelters in Guatemala and Honduras
CONRED, COPECO – Dec. 2, 2020
183,000 Estimated Houses Damaged or Destroyed in Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua
UN – Dec. 4, 2020
The DART and USAID/BHA personnel supporting the DART continue to assess humanitarian conditions and coordinate response activities in Guatemala,
Honduras, and Nicaragua.
Humanitarian agencies provide health and WASH support to storm-affected people in Guatemala.
DoD transports GoC heavy duty equipment to Providencia to support debris clearance efforts, completing the final DoD mission in support of the humanitarian response to storms Eta and Iota