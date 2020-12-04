Latin America - Storms Fact Sheet #6, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

189 Reported Deaths in Latin America due to Eta and Iota UN – Nov. 24, 2020

6.8 MILLION Estimated People Affected by Eta and Iota in Central America UN – Dec. 1, 2020

404,500 Estimated People in Official and Unofficial Emergency Shelters in Guatemala and Honduras CONRED, COPECO – Dec. 2, 2020

225,000 Estimated People Isolated From Humanitarian Access in Honduras COPECO – Dec. 2, 2020