Latin America - Storms Fact Sheet #6, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
189 Reported Deaths in Latin America due to Eta and Iota UN – Nov. 24, 2020
6.8 MILLION Estimated People Affected by Eta and Iota in Central America UN – Dec. 1, 2020
404,500 Estimated People in Official and Unofficial Emergency Shelters in Guatemala and Honduras CONRED, COPECO – Dec. 2, 2020
225,000 Estimated People Isolated From Humanitarian Access in Honduras COPECO – Dec. 2, 2020
USAID/BHA announces additional funding for Honduras, Guatemala, and Colombia, bringing the total USAID/BHA funding allocated to the response to nearly $48 million.
Relief actors highlight health, nutrition, protection, and WASH needs among populations remaining in evacuation shelters in Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua.
DoD fulfills all humanitarian missions in Guatemala and Honduras, transporting 257 MT of urgently needed supplies to reach storm-affected communities.