Latin America - Storms Fact Sheet #5, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

189 Reported Deaths in Latin America due to Eta and Iota

UN – Nov. 24, 2020

5.2 MILLION Estimated People Affected by Eta and Iota in Central America

UN – Nov. 20, 2020

404,500 Estimated People in Official and Unofficial Emergency Shelters in Guatemala and Honduras

CONRED, COPECO – Dec. 1, 2020

225,000 Estimated People Isolated From Humanitarian Access in Honduras

COPECO – Dec. 1, 2020