Honduras + 7 more

Latin America - Storms Fact Sheet #5, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

189 Reported Deaths in Latin America due to Eta and Iota
UN – Nov. 24, 2020

5.2 MILLION Estimated People Affected by Eta and Iota in Central America
UN – Nov. 20, 2020

404,500 Estimated People in Official and Unofficial Emergency Shelters in Guatemala and Honduras
CONRED, COPECO – Dec. 1, 2020

225,000 Estimated People Isolated From Humanitarian Access in Honduras
COPECO – Dec. 1, 2020

  • As the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season comes to an end, floodwaters remain in areas of Guatemala and Honduras affected by Hurricanes Eta and Iota.

  • Storm damage to health care facilities in Honduras risks increased spread of COVID-19, PAHO reports.

  • USAID/BHA is providing emergency shelter materials to assist communities to repair damaged structures in Honduras.

  • USAID/BHA supports UNICEF to scale up protection and WASH assistance in Nicaragua.

Related Content