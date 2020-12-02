Honduras + 7 more
Latin America - Storms Fact Sheet #5, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
189 Reported Deaths in Latin America due to Eta and Iota
UN – Nov. 24, 2020
5.2 MILLION Estimated People Affected by Eta and Iota in Central America
UN – Nov. 20, 2020
404,500 Estimated People in Official and Unofficial Emergency Shelters in Guatemala and Honduras
CONRED, COPECO – Dec. 1, 2020
225,000 Estimated People Isolated From Humanitarian Access in Honduras
COPECO – Dec. 1, 2020
As the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season comes to an end, floodwaters remain in areas of Guatemala and Honduras affected by Hurricanes Eta and Iota.
Storm damage to health care facilities in Honduras risks increased spread of COVID-19, PAHO reports.
USAID/BHA is providing emergency shelter materials to assist communities to repair damaged structures in Honduras.
USAID/BHA supports UNICEF to scale up protection and WASH assistance in Nicaragua.