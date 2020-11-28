Honduras + 7 more
Latin America - Storms Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
189
Reported Deaths in Latin America due to Eta and Iota
UN – Nov. 24, 2020
5.2 MILLION
Estimated People Affected by Eta and Iota in Central America
UN – Nov. 20, 2020
351,300
Estimated People in Official and Unofficial Emergency Shelters in Guatemala and Honduras
UN – Nov. 25, 2020
188,000
Estimated People Isolated From Humanitarian Access in Honduras
UN – Nov. 25, 2020
FEWS NET estimates damage from the storms will exacerbate acute food insecurity for many households in Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua.
Government of Nicaragua assesses countrywide damages and economic losses from Eta and Iota total $738 million.
USAID/BHA provides funding to support several relief agencies delivering humanitarian assistance in Honduras, while JTF-Bravo rescues people from and transports assistance to isolated areas.