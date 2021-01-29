Honduras + 6 more

Latin America - Storms Fact Sheet #10, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

333,207 People Affected in Colombia

2.4 MILLION People Affected in Guatemala

4.6 MILLION People Affected in Honduras

1.8 MILLION People Affected in Nicaragua

  • With USAID/BHA support, NGO and UN agency partners deliver multi-sector humanitarian assistance to storm-affected communities in Guatemala and Honduras.

  • Thousands of households in Honduras remain displaced in official and informal shelters, while needs for assistance to repair houses remain high.

  • An updated food security analysis indicates that storms Eta and Iota have significantly worsened food security conditions among households in Guatemala.

