Latin America - Storms Fact Sheet #10, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

333,207 People Affected in Colombia

2.4 MILLION People Affected in Guatemala

4.6 MILLION People Affected in Honduras

1.8 MILLION People Affected in Nicaragua

With USAID/BHA support, NGO and UN agency partners deliver multi-sector humanitarian assistance to storm-affected communities in Guatemala and Honduras.

Thousands of households in Honduras remain displaced in official and informal shelters, while needs for assistance to repair houses remain high.