Latin America - Storms Fact Sheet #10, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
333,207 People Affected in Colombia
2.4 MILLION People Affected in Guatemala
4.6 MILLION People Affected in Honduras
1.8 MILLION People Affected in Nicaragua
With USAID/BHA support, NGO and UN agency partners deliver multi-sector humanitarian assistance to storm-affected communities in Guatemala and Honduras.
Thousands of households in Honduras remain displaced in official and informal shelters, while needs for assistance to repair houses remain high.
An updated food security analysis indicates that storms Eta and Iota have significantly worsened food security conditions among households in Guatemala.